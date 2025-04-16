IAEA chief in Tehran for nuclear talks ahead of US-Iran negotiations

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has arrived in Tehran for talks aimed at resolving technical disputes ahead of a second round of US-Iran nuclear negotiations.



According to Iran's Mehr news agency, Grossi is scheduled to meet on Thursday with Iran's nuclear chief, Mohammad Eslami, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.



The visit is focused on clarifying technical differences with Tehran, particularly concerning its uranium enrichment programme.



A key point of contention is Iran's enrichment of uranium to 60% purity, a level far above the 3.67% cap set under the 2015 nuclear deal. Reducing enrichment would be a central condition for reaching a broader political agreement.



During his previous visit to Iran, Grossi sought answers to unresolved questions about Iran's nuclear activities and pushed for increased access to nuclear facilities, but with limited success.



The first round of indirect US-Iran nuclear talks — initiated by US President Donald Trump — took place last week in Muscat, Oman.



Iranian state media reported on Wednesday that Araghchi and US special envoy Steve Witkoff will meet in Rome this weekend for the next round.



Trump has made halting Iran's nuclear weapons ambitions a top priority, warning of possible military action should diplomacy fail.



On Wednesday, Araghchi signalled openness to compromise on aspects of the nuclear programme, while reaffirming that Iran does not seek to build nuclear weapons.



However, a full renunciation of nuclear technology — including a stop to uranium enrichment, as demanded by Witkoff — is not on the table, the minister told the ISNA news agency.









