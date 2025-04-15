Russia criticizes UN chief for his position on Sumy attack

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed Moscow's bewilderment on Tuesday regarding UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' accusations that Russia continues to launch attacks on Ukraine's cities and towns in relation with the attack on the city of Sumy.

Zakharova stressed in a statement that Russian forces have never deliberately struck, and will never strike on civilian population.

"As the Russian Defense Ministry invariably points out, our targets are always and exclusively military facilities," she claimed.

While Ukraine maintains 34 people were killed in the attack during Palm Sunday celebrations, Russia said it hit a gathering of Ukrainian military officials.

The spokeswoman said Guterres reiterated the UN's support to "meaningful efforts" towards peace that fully upholds Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, in line with the UN Charter, international law, and relevant UN resolutions.

"As you can see, he never mentioned the right of nations to self-determination. This is yet another proof of Mr. Guterres's selective approach to the provisions of the UN Charter. This is yet another proof of Mr. Guterres's selective approach to the provisions of the UN Charter," she said.

The spokeswoman urged Guterres and his secretariat to adopt an impartial stance, refrain from making prejudicial statements amid the ongoing crisis, and cease casting unwarranted aspersions on Russia while ignoring the wrongdoings of Ukraine.