BRITISH TOURIST DIES AFTER FALLING FROM SEGOVIAS ROMAN AQUEDUCT

British tourist dies after falling from Segovia's Roman aqueduct

A 63-year-old British tourist fell from the viewing platform of the historic Roman aqueduct in Segovia, Spain, and died on Saturday. Emergency services arrived quickly but were unable to save him. The UK Foreign Office confirmed the death and is in contact with local authorities. The aqueduct, built during Roman times, is still in use today.

Published April 15,2025
A 63-year-old British tourist visiting the historic Roman aqueduct in Segovia, Spain, fell from the viewing platform and died. The incident occurred around 1:00 PM local time on Saturday.

According to the Castilla and León regional government, emergency services arrived at the scene quickly, but despite all efforts, the man could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office confirmed the death of a British citizen in Spain on Monday, stating, "We are supporting the family of the British national who died in Spain and are in contact with local authorities."

There has been no official statement yet from the municipality of Segovia regarding the incident.

The aqueduct, still in use today, is located about 65 kilometers northwest of Madrid. Built during the reign of Roman Emperor Trajan between 98-117 AD, it transports water from the Frío River to Segovia.

The central part of the aqueduct features double-layered arches, reaching a height of 28.5 meters from the ground.