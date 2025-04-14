Families urge Netanyahu to secure full hostage deal with Hamas

Families of Israeli captives have urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a comprehensive deal with Hamas to secure the release of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

In a written statement from the families' umbrella organization, they said: "We demand a clear, feasible, and appropriate solution: End the war and bring back all captives, both living and deceased, immediately."

While families would welcome the release of any hostages, they stressed their continued demand for a broad agreement that ensures the return of all captives.

Israel's Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu met with the family of hostage Eitan Mor, telling them that negotiations aimed at securing the release of 10 Israeli captives at once are ongoing.

NEW PROPOSAL ON THE TABLE

Israeli media noted that Egypt has presented a revised ceasefire proposal, combining elements from earlier offers by mediators. The new draft reportedly includes the release of 9 live Israeli hostages and the return of 2 bodies in exchange for a 70-day ceasefire and the release of 2,500 Palestinian prisoners.

Later reports claimed the proposal had been altered to offer the release of 8 hostages in return for a 40 to 70-day ceasefire and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas officials have reportedly traveled to Cairo for the latest round of negotiations. No official statement has been made about the exact terms of Egypt's proposal.