Digital violence leaves invisible scars on children

Most bullying cases involving children now occur in online environments. The true extent of digital violence goes beyond mere numbers—it leaves lasting emotional wounds.

WHAT IS DIGITAL VIOLENCE?

Digital violence refers to children being exposed to harmful content, harassment, or bullying via the internet and digital platforms. This invisible threat behind the screen can severely damage children's self-esteem, social relationships, and academic performance.

Experts emphasize that ridicule on social media, digital exclusion, or constant negative comments can significantly affect a child's mental health. So how can parents and educators recognize this hidden danger and help children heal? We asked Expert Psychologist Münire Sevinçelli.

INVISIBLE WOUNDS CAN BE MORE DANGEROUS

While digital violence doesn't leave visible scars like physical attacks, it can cause lasting emotional harm. Children exposed to online bullying may display anger, withdrawal, aggression, or behavioral issues. The most dangerous part? These emotional wounds often go unnoticed.

Psychologist Sevinçelli summarizes:

"Children who face digital violence may frequently experience anxiety, depression, or loneliness. Online bullying or exclusion negatively affects their self-esteem. Damaged confidence makes it harder for them to establish their identities."

Sevinçelli emphasizes that "digital violence creates emotional and psychological harm, opening invisible wounds," which can have more severe consequences over time.

RECOGNIZING THE FIRST SIGNS

It's crucial for parents and educators to detect early signs of digital violence. Families should monitor behavioral changes such as restlessness, anxiety, or withdrawal, and be aware of their children's online activities. Key signs to look out for, according to Sevinçelli:

Shyness, unease, or constant worry

Withdrawal or irritability at home or school

Constant desire to be online or difficulty focusing

Threatening messages, hateful comments, or sexual harassment on their devices

These signs often come with social difficulties, academic decline, and lower overall quality of life. Sevinçelli adds:

"When children experience online bullying, they may feel worthless and inadequate. Anxiety and depression become more likely, and excessive gaming may reduce empathy. This can affect their academic and social life well into adolescence and adulthood."

WHAT CAN FAMILIES DO?

Children subjected to digital violence may hesitate to speak up due to shame or fear. Creating a supportive and nonjudgmental communication environment is key.

Sevinçelli stresses the importance of allowing children to express their feelings freely:

"Letting children openly express emotions is the foundation of healing. Listening without judgment makes them feel supported. Creating a safe, reassuring space and talking regularly about their emotional state is vital."

AGE-APPROPRIATE DIGITAL EDUCATION

Given how central technology has become in daily life, children need to be aware of digital risks. Parents should manage screen time and content types for ages 3–6, teach coping strategies for digital bullying between ages 9–14, and address security and ethics from 15–18.

Sevinçelli emphasizes timely and age-appropriate guidance:

"Teaching digital safety and coping skills enables children to protect themselves online. Education in middle and high school should cover how to respond to bullying and understanding legal rights. Teens must recognize that online actions can have serious real-world consequences."



Digital violence is one of today's most invisible yet painful problems. But with open communication, proper guidance, and age-appropriate education, children can be kept safe in the digital world. It's up to parents and educators to take responsibility for protecting them.