Ukraine-Russia talks 'might be going OK,' says Trump

US President Donald Trump said Saturday that Ukraine-Russia talks "might be going OK."

"I think Ukraine-Russia might be going OK. And you're going to be finding out pretty soon. There's a point at which you have to either put up or shut up.

"We'll see what happens, but I think it's going fine," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting Friday on Ukraine with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg.

Contacts between Russia and the US have been in progress since February to end the war in Ukraine war that began in early 2022.







