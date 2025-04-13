News World Macron condemns deadly Russian strike on Ukrainian city Sumy

French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the recent Russian missile attack on Sumy, a city in northeast Ukraine. The strike claimed the lives of 31 individuals, among them two innocent children, in the early hours of Sunday.

The attack caused "numerous civilian casualties, including children," Macron wrote Sunday on X. "Everyone knows that Russia, alone, wanted this war. Today, it is clear that Russia, alone, is choosing to continue it."



The attack caused "numerous civilian casualties, including children," Macron wrote Sunday on X. "Everyone knows that Russia, alone, wanted this war. Today, it is clear that Russia, alone, is choosing to continue it."



Macron accused Moscow of pursuing the conflict with disregard for human life, international law and diplomatic efforts, including recent initiatives led by US President Donald Trump.



"Strong measures are needed to impose a ceasefire on Russia. France is working tirelessly with its allies (towards this goal)," he added.



Ukrainian officials said at least 31 people were killed in the strike, including two children, and more than 80 others were injured.









