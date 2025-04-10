Türkiye, Israel hold first technical meeting on conflict prevention in Syria

The first technical meeting between Türkiye and Israel on a conflict prevention mechanism aimed at avoiding "unwanted incidents" in Syria was held Wednesday in Azerbaijan, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

The ministry on Thursday added that Israel must immediately end its "provocative attacks," which are threatening Syria's territorial integrity and destabilizing its security and stability.

"To ensure regional security, Israel must abandon its expansionist, occupying stance and the international community must prevent this unlawfulness," the ministry said.

The ministry also added that Israel's ongoing illegal settlement activities in the West Bank, along with its failure to stop attacks on regional countries, are undermining stability and peace in the region.