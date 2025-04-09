Russia and Ukraine trade overnight drone attacks

Russia and Ukraine launched fresh drone attacks on each other overnight, resulting in injuries and damage across multiple regions, according to officials on both sides.



Ukrainian authorities reported strikes in several areas. In the city of Dnipro, 15 people were injured and 15 private homes, along with several multi-storey residential and commercial buildings, were damaged, said regional Governor Serhiy Lysak.



In the eastern Donetsk region, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported five people injured by Russian attacks in various communities.



In the north-eastern city of Kharkiv, two people were wounded following what local prosecutors described as a large-scale drone attack. Fires broke out and damage was reported to shops and residential buildings.



Russia's Ministry of Defence said on Telegram that it had intercepted 158 Ukrainian drones overnight, affecting several regions. It did not specify the extent of any damage.



In the Orenburg region near Kazakhstan, the governor said a military airfield had been targeted, though no casualties or damage were reported.



Russian Telegram channels also claimed attacks on the Mozdok air base in the North Caucasus and the Engels airbase on the Volga in western Russia. These reports could not be independently verified.



Russia's aviation authority said take-offs and landings were suspended for several hours overnight at airports in Volgograd, Saratov, Ulyanovsk, Vladikavkaz, and Grozny due to security concerns. Such restrictions have become common amid ongoing Ukrainian drone attacks.

