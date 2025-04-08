Russia welcomes US-Iran talks on nuclear program

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov welcomed on Tuesday reports of planned contacts between the US and Iran regarding the Iranian nuclear program.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said Moscow views the developments positively.

"We are aware that certain contacts, both direct and indirect, are planned in Oman. Naturally, this is something we can only welcome, as it may help de-escalate tensions surrounding Iran," he said.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced upcoming direct talks with Iran, saying a meeting "almost at the highest level" was scheduled for Saturday. He expressed cautious optimism about reaching an agreement, adding that "no one wants the opposite."

Iran and world powers signed a nuclear agreement in 2015 for curbs on Tehran's nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018.

Turning to Japan's recently published strategic foreign policy document, which reaffirmed Tokyo's intention to conclude a peace treaty with Russia on their territorial dispute over Kuril islands, Peskov said negotiations are currently out of the question, citing Japan's alignment with anti-Russian policies.

"Tokyo was quick to fully embrace all the unfriendly and hostile steps taken against our country. And, naturally, against the backdrop of such a position, which, by the way, remains unchanged, the verbal commitment to signing a peace treaty is one thing, but the actual stance and actions taken by Japan's leadership are quite another," he said.

Peskov emphasized that Russia would proceed based on the reality of Japan's conduct, rather than rhetorical gestures. "In these circumstances, there is hardly any point in discussing the possibility of peace talks," he added.









