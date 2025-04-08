Norway to provide $455M in artillery aid to Ukraine in 2025

Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that Norway will allocate NOK 5 billion ($455 million) in 2025 for the purchase of artillery ammunition for Ukraine, reinforcing its ongoing military support amid the war with Russia.

According to the ministry, NOK 4 billion ($367.4 million) will be funneled through a Czech-led initiative, while the remaining NOK 1 billion will be provided via the European Peace Fund.

"We are grateful to Norway for its unwavering support! Artillery ammunition is one of the key needs for the Ukrainian army," the ministry said in a statement on X.

The aid reflects continued European backing for Kyiv as it faces critical shortages on the frontlines, especially in artillery supplies.







