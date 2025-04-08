Afghanistan directs proper facilitation of nationals from Pakistan

An Afghan minister on Monday discussed facilitating the nationals who were refugees in Pakistan and returned back to Afghanistan, public broadcaster RTA reported.

In a meeting, Minister of Refugees and Repatriation Mawlavi Abdul Kabir reviewed the current plan for managing returning nationals and directed officials to ensure its effective implementation.

The discussion centered on making proper arrangements for the returnees, providing necessary facilities, addressing challenges, and improving coordination with relevant international and government agencies.

He stressed the importance of speeding up the refugee registration process by preparing the required materials and equipment, and assigning skilled personnel to crucial locations.

Pakistan initiated the Illegal Foreigners' Repatriation Plan in October 2023.

Between September 2023 and February 2025, at least 844,499 Afghan nationals were deported from Pakistan, according to the Amnesty International.

According to a report from the International Organization for Migration in December 2024, more than 1.1 million refugees returned to Afghanistan, with 66% of them being deportations, under the UN framework.

Amnesty International South Asia has called on the Pakistani government "to immediately withdraw its decision to deport Afghan refugees and asylum seekers and take corrective action in accordance with international human rights law."

Meanwhile, UN refugee agency UNHCR has called on the international community to assist Pakistan with the refugee situation, stressing that humanitarian aid must continue to support long-term development programs.





