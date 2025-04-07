NewsWorld
Sweden trade minister: all options are on table for EU countermeasures on U.S. tariffs
Sweden trade minister: all options are on table for EU countermeasures on U.S. tariffs
The European Union is considering all options in response to U.S. tariffs, with discussions expected to take place, Swedish Trade Minister Benjamin Dousa stated upon arriving at an EU trade ministers' meeting in Luxembourg.
All options are on the table for countermeasures by the European Union to U.S. tariffs, which should lead to talks on the matter, Swedish Trade Minister Benjamin Dousa told reporters as he arrived at a meeting of EU trade ministers in Luxembourg.