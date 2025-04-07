Kremlin: Key Ukraine ceasefire questions remain unresolved

The Kremlin on Monday said that multiple questions regarding the ceasefire deal in Ukraine are "hanging in the air" and need answers.

Last month, the US brokered two agreements between Russia and Ukraine-one to "ensure safe navigation" in the Black Sea and another for a 30-day halt on attacks targeting energy infrastructure-which took effect following talks in Saudi Arabia.

Despite the agreements, both sides have frequently accused each other of violating the pause on energy-related strikes.

"(Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin does support the idea of a ceasefire. But before that happens, a whole series of questions need to be answered. These questions are hanging in the air, and no one has yet answered them," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

He argued that the issue in this regard is about the "lack of control" over Ukraine's government, as well as its "lack of control" over the actions of "a number of extremist and nationalist units that simply do not obey Kyiv."

"This is also connected with plans for the further militarization of Kyiv. All these nuances are still on the agenda," Peskov further said.

Noting that Moscow and Washington have not yet determined the exact dates for their next talks, he denied Kyiv's accusations that Moscow is carrying out strikes on "social facilities" in Ukraine.

"Our military strikes exclusively at military and near-military targets. No strikes are carried out on social facilities or social infrastructure facilities," Peskov said.

The accusation came following Friday's attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region which killed 20 people and injured 75 others.

Regarding Iran nuclear talks, Peskov said: "We are constantly in consultation with our Iranian partners, including on the topic of the nuclear deal. We are constantly in contact, holding consultations on this issue. This process will continue, including in the near future."

He added that Russia is ready to do "everything possible" to facilitate the settlement of the issue by political and diplomatic means.

Peskov also described the global oil market's current situation as "extremely volatile, tense and emotionally charged," saying that authorities are doing everything to minimize the consequences of the tariffs imposed by the US.

Last Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs, ranging from 10% to 50% on imports from dozens of countries and economic regions.






