‘Japan is not doing anything unfair,’ says Premier Ishiba on Trump tariffs

Japan was "not doing anything unfair," Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Monday, referring to additional 24% tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

However, Ishiba reiterated his willingness to meet with US President Donald Trump to solve the tariff crisis which has wreaked havoc in Asian markets.

"We must bring up a package on what we are going to do," Ishiba told lawmakers, Kyodo News reported.

Japan has helped create jobs in the US through investments, Ishiba noted, noting: "We must clearly stress that Japan is not doing anything unfair."

He was apparently referring to Trump's repeated statements that the allies of the US have treated Washington "unfairly" as seen by large trade deficits.

Japan is a major trading partner of the US but Trump imposed an additional 24% tariff on imports from the East Asian nation, which is above the 10% tariff which has already taken effect.

Ishiba has also sought to hold a phone call with Trump to discuss the tariffs.

However, the prime minister has also been "cautious" about any retaliatory steps against US tariffs.

The ruling parties are also mulling to draft a supplementary budget to mitigate the fallout from US tariffs.

The Trump administration imposed additional tariffs on allies and the rivals, alike, with the US officials claiming more than 50 nations had approached Washington to negotiate trade deals.





