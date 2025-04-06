Zelensky urges more pressure on Russia following overnight attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for greater pressure to be applied to Russia following overnight missile and drone attacks on Kiev and other targets across Ukraine.



"These attacks are [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's response to all international diplomatic efforts. Each of our partners - the United States, all of Europe, the entire world - has seen that Russia intends to continue the war and the killing," Zelensky posted on X on Sunday.



"The pressure on Russia is still insufficient, and the daily Russian strikes on Ukraine prove it," he said, detailing more than 1,460 guided bombs, almost 670 drones and 30 missiles targeting Ukraine over the past week.



"Every strike targets our people, our children. They are waging war against children playing on playgrounds," he posted.









