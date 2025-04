Ukraine continues to carry out attacks on Russian energy infrastructure despite a U.S.-brokered moratorium on strikes against energy facilities, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, Ukrainian forces conducted seven such attacks over the last 24 hours in Crimea, Bryansk, Rostov, and Voronezh regions.

In the Voronezh region, the attack damaged a gas distribution pipeline, the ministry said.

Reuters was unable to verify the reports of the strikes.