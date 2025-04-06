CHINA CALLS US RECIPROCAL TARIFFS AMERICAS HEGEMONIC AMBITIONS

China on Saturday again strongly reacted to US reciprocal tariffs, describing them as "America's hegemonic ambitions," claiming that they severely violate nations' legitimate rights and interests under World Trade Organization rules.

The US is "placing American interests above the common good of the international community and sacrificing the legitimate interests of all countries in service of America's hegemonic ambitions," said the Chinese Foreign Ministry in a statement.

Beijing announced a 34% additional tariff on all US imports on Friday in response to Washington's 34% reciprocal tariffs imposed on Wednesday.

The tariffs "severely infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of nations, World Trade Organization rules, the rules-based multilateral trading system, and the stability of the global economic order," the statement said, strongly condemning the US and expressing "firm opposition" to them.

"Pressuring and threatening is not the correct way to engage with China," Beijing said, adding, "Development is a universal right of all nations, not the privilege of a few."

"The world needs justice, not hegemony!" it added.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, on his Truth Social account on Saturday, said that Beijing "has been hit much harder than the USA, not even close."

"They, and many other nations, have treated us unsustainably badly," said Trump, adding that they are "bringing back jobs and businesses like never before."

"Already, more than FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS OF INVESTMENT, and rising fast! We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!" the president said.