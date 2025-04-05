UKRAINIAN DRONES STRIKE INDUSTRIAL FACILITY IN RUSSIAS MORDOVIA, GOVERNOR SAYS

An industrial facility in Russia's Volga river region of Mordovia was hit by a drone strike early on Saturday, the region's governor said in a statement on Telegram.

Governor Artyom Zdunov said that emergency services were at the scene of the strike on the facility, which he did not name, and that there had been no casualties.

Baza, a Telegram channel close to Russian law enforcement, said the target had been an optical fibre factory in the city of Saransk, 820km (510 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

It published a video of a blast in the night sky that it said showed the strike.







