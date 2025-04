Russia's Defence Ministry said on Saturday that Ukraine had attacked Russian energy infrastructure 14 times in the previous day, despite a U.S.-brokered moratorium on strikes on energy facilities, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

TASS cited the ministry as saying that the strikes had caused damage in Russia's Bryansk, Belgorod, Smolensk, Lipetsk and Voronezh regions, alongside the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Kherson, parts of which Russia controls.