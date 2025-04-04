Ukrainian president announces new military coordination format with UK, France

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday announced the launch of a new trilateral cooperation format involving the military leaderships of Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and France, highlighting a significant step toward deeper strategic coordination.

"Regarding the meeting with our colleagues from France and Britain… At first, our military worked deeply, very thoroughly; our commander-in-chief Syrsky worked; Palisa Pavlo also worked; and Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov also worked… They worked for quite a long time," Zelensky said during a press briefing as quoted by Interfax-Ukraine.

"This is not the first meeting, but it seems to me that such a fundamental is one of the first. And it is very important that we can now work in this format with the appropriate results," he added.

Zelensky emphasized that the process has just begun and many details remain confidential but called it a "deep beginning of this work."