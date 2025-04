Ukrainian air defences shot down 42 out of 78 drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack on Ukraine on Friday, the Ukrainian air force said.

It said in a statement that 22 other Russian drones were 'lost' in reference to the military using electronic warfare to redirect or spoof them. Damages were recorded in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kyiv regions, it added.