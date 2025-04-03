POLISH PREMIER SLAMS TRUMPS TARIFFS

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk Thursday criticized the newly imposed US tariffs.

"Friendship means partnership. Partnership means truly mutual tariffs. Appropriate decisions are needed," Tusk wrote on X.

US President Donald Trump announced a minimum of 10% tariffs on imports from all countries to be effective from April 5, with tariffs on goods from the European Union at 20%.

Trump said his decisions were a "declaration of economic independence."

The tariffs will remain in place until Trump "determines that the threat posed by the trade deficit and underlying nonreciprocal treatment is satisfied, resolved, or mitigated," according to a White House statement.

The move by the US president has sparked strong international reactions.





