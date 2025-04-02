Protesters in Japan urge Hungary to arrest Israeli premier over Gaza genocide

Protesters in Japan have urged Hungary to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is expected to meet his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban in Budapest on Wednesday evening, over Gaza genocide.

Netanyahu has begun his four-day visit to Hungary, despite an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant over allegations of war crimes in Gaza.

Hungary, an ICC member, is obliged to arrest and hand over anyone subject to a warrant from the court.

Hungary's Premier Orban was among the first to condemn the ICC warrant. Terming it cynical, he had said Netanyahu's freedom would be guaranteed when he wished to visit.

The protesters held demonstrations outside the diplomatic mission of Hungary in Tokyo, according to a video footage.

Raising slogans of "Boycott Israel," "Netanyahu terrorist," "Netanyahu criminal," the protesters demanded Israeli premier's immediate arrest in Budapest.

In a post on X, Japanese activist Thoton Akimoto called on Hungary to arrest the Israeli premier "upon his arrival and surrender" him to the ICC.

"He is an alleged war criminal accused of using starvation as a method of warfare, intentionally attacking civilians, and other inhumane acts," said Akimoto.

Rights groups Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have also called on Hungary to arrest Netanyahu when he sets foot in the country.

Israel, in its military campaign since October 2023, has killed more than 50,000 people in Gaza and reduced the enclave to a rubble.








