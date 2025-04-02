Pakistani President Zardari tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari tested positive for COVID-19, according to his doctor Asim Hussain.

A statement from his office said the 70-year-old president has been advised to remain in isolation.

The statement also said Zardari is well taken care of and his condition is improving.

Zardari previously tested positive for the virus in 2022, however reportedly only experienced "mild symptoms," according to the local daily Dawn citing the president's son.

This is his second term as the president of Pakistan, after his term in 2008-2013.