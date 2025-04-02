Democratic candidate wins Wisconsin Supreme Court election, maintaining liberal majority

 Contact Us
Published April 02,2025
Democratic Judge Susan Crawford beat her Republican opponent, Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel, in the US state's hotly-contested Supreme Court election Tuesday night, according to media reports.

Crawford was declared the winner in a close race with 54% of the vote versus 46% for Schimel. She will replace retiring Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, who served 30 years in that position, maintaining a 4-3 liberal majority in Wisconsin's highest court.

The victory, which garnered national attention and record-breaking campaign spending for a state judicial race, was crucial for Democrats in their mission to rule on significant issues, including abortion rights and voting access and procedures as well as re-working Congressional legislative maps.

In total, both campaigns and outside political groups spent more than $50 million combined, shattering spending in previous state judicial races across the US.

Crawford will begin her 10-year term on the Supreme Court in August.

This is a significant blow to Republicans, considering that President Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in Wisconsin during the 2024 presidential election. Trump won by a narrow margin with 49.6% of the vote to Harris's 48.7%.