CANADAS CARNEY, MEXICOS SHEINBAUM TALK TRADE AHEAD OF TRUMPS TARIFFS ANNOUNCEMENT

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum in a call Tuesday that focused on trade relations as US President Donald Trump prepares to announce a major trade policy decision.

Carney and Sheinbaum discussed "the importance of building upon the strong trading and investment relationship between the two countries, to benefit Canadians and Mexicans alike," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

"With challenging times ahead, Prime Minister Carney and President Sheinbaum emphasized the importance of safeguarding North American competitiveness while respecting the sovereignty of each nation," it noted.

Carney pledged to "fight unjustified trade actions against Canada, protect Canadian workers and businesses, and build Canada's economy, including through increased trade between Canada and Mexico."

The two leaders agreed that ministers and senior officials would continue working to advance shared priorities and that they would remain in close contact.

The talks came as Trump is expected to announce new reciprocal tariffs, a move that could significantly affect North American trade dynamics.

Trump claims that the tariffs will strengthen US manufacturing, protect jobs and reduce the trade gap. While not ruling out a recession, he has insisted that they are necessary.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick characterized the tariffs as "worth it," despite the economic risks.

Initially targeting China, Mexico and Canada, which cover more than 40% of US imports -- Trump accuses those countries of failing to curb migration and drug trafficking.