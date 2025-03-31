Thousands flee due to riots in French colony of New Caledonia

Thousands have fled the French island territory of New Caledonia since the riots that took place in May last year in the capital Noumea.

Approximately 11,000 people have reportedly left France's overseas territory, including 20% of the 1,000 medical workers, causing a medical staff shortage in the island's health system, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

It is not yet clear whether the departed will return or not, however if they do not it would significantly impact the population of 270,000.

One in five people has been unemployed since the riots occurred.

France's Overseas Minister Manuel Valls is on a visit to New Caledonia until Tuesday and has given a draft document on several subjects to all political parties, according to the local media.

The overseas French territory has seen massive riots since May 13 of last year due to proposed electoral reform-later scrapped-to allow long-term French residents to take part in local elections.

Thirteen people died due to the violent unrest, prompting the declaration of a state of emergency and the deployment of the French army, while a €2.2 billion ($2.38 billion) damage was estimated.

The controversial bill to review electoral rules would have allowed French nationals who have lived on the island for at least 10 years to vote in local elections.

The former government of pro-independence Louis Mapou was toppled last year, an anti-independence politician Alcide Ponga, was elected the president this year.





