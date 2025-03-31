Rescuers in Lithuania recover missing U.S. soldiers' vehicle from peat bog

Lithuania said on Monday rescuers have recovered the armoured vehicle of four missing U.S. soldiers that last week sunk in a peat bog in a military training area in the Baltic country, not mentioning the soldiers.

The defence ministry said Lithuanian military police and U.S. investigators are still at work at the site. The soldiers and their vehicle went missing at the Pabrade training ground near the border with Belarus.

"We will remain patient and focused as they gather more information about the situation," it said on social media platform X.

A large search and rescue operation was launched on March 25. The day after, the vehicle was located at more than 5 metres depth.