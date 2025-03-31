News World Israel orders new evacuations in southern Gaza

Israel orders new evacuations in southern Gaza

On Monday, the Israeli military ordered the immediate evacuation of Rafah and surrounding villages in southern Gaza, announcing its intent to resume operations "with great force" against resistance groups.

DPA WORLD Published March 31,2025 Subscribe

Israel's military on Monday ordered residents of Rafah and nearby villages in southern Gaza to evacuate immediately, citing plans to resume operations "with great force" against resistance groups in the area.



A map published with the announcement shows that most of Rafah is affected by the order. Residents were told to go to al-Mawasi, a sprawling and squalid series of encampments along Gaza's south-west Mediterranean coast.



Al-Mawasi was previously designated a "safe zone," although Israeli forces have conducted strikes there to target what they describe as Hamas facilities.



Following a ceasefire that took effect on January 19, many internally displaced Gazans returned to their homes, or what was left of them. However, after negotiations to extend the truce collapsed in mid-March, Israel resumed large-scale attacks.



Since then, Israeli ground forces have launched operations against Hamas in Rafah, expanding the offensive to a second district on Saturday. The military has stated that the offensive also aims to establish a buffer zone along Gaza's borders.









