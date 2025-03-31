In corruption case, French far-right leader Marine Le Pen sentenced, barred from public office, next presidential run

French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen has been barred from seeking political office for five years in a corruption case, according to BFM TV on Monday.

A Paris court sentenced French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who was the front-runner for the 2027 presidential election, to 4 years in prison, with two years suspended, and fined €100,000 (around $108,000).

Le Pen's National Rally party has also been ordered to pay a fine of €2 million.

Marine Le Pen and eight other members of the European Parliament (MEPs) were found guilty of embezzling public funds as they are accused of having misused more than €3 million ($3.27 million) in European Parliament funds to pay party staff in France.

The twelve assistants tried alongside the MEPs were also found guilty of receiving stolen goods.

The total loss resulting from the embezzlement is estimated to be around €4.1 million ($4.4 million).