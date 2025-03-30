Hamas: Eid arrives amid ‘brutal Zionist aggression’ on Palestinians

Hamas on Sunday issued a message on Eid al-Fitr holiday, saying that this year's festival comes while Palestinians in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, and Jerusalem endure "brutal Zionist aggression amid siege, starvation, killing, and destruction."

"On this blessed Eid, we remember the steadfastness of our great people and their valiant resistance," Hamas said in a statement.

"Eid al-Fitr arrives this year as our people in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem face savage Zionist aggression, suffering from siege, starvation, killing, and destruction, all under disgraceful international silence and unconditional American support for the occupation," it added.

Hamas urged the Arab and Muslim world to "intensify efforts to support and stand with our people in Gaza, take responsibility for escalating popular movements, exert pressure to end the aggression and lift the siege, and champion the just Palestinian cause."

Since the early hours of Eid, Israel has continued launching airstrikes on various areas of Gaza, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.

Amid relentless Israeli bombardment, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza performed Eid al-Fitr prayers over the rubble of destroyed mosques, in displacement shelters, and beside the ruins of their homes.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18, killing over 920 people, injuring more than 2,000 others, and shattering the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

More than 50,200 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 114,000 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.