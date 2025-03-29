US defense secretary criticized for bringing wife to high-level military meetings

Already under fire over a text chain including details of an imminent military attack with a reporter inadvertently in the loop, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing fresh criticism for bringing his wife to sensitive meetings with foreign military officials where confidential topics were discussed, local media reported on Friday.

Jennifer Hegseth, a former Fox News producer who is not a Defense Department employee, attended a March 6 meeting at the Pentagon with UK Defense Secretary John Healy and Adm. Tony Radakin, the UK's chief of Defense Staff, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The talks reportedly addressed Washington's recent suspension of intelligence sharing with Ukraine and future cooperation between the allies.

Her presence came one day after the US formally cut off intelligence support to Kyiv, a decision that sparked diplomatic concerns across the transatlantic alliance. The intelligence support was later restored.

A Pentagon spokesperson did not confirm whether Hegseth's wife holds a security clearance, a common but not guaranteed status for spouses of senior officials.

"Attendee lists are usually limited to those with clearances," said a defense official.

She also accompanied her husband to a recent NATO meeting in Brussels, where Ukraine-related support was on the agenda.

Some foreign attendees were reportedly unaware of her identity, while others expressed surprise but continued with discussions.

Defense officials noted that Hegseth's brother, Philip, has also joined him on recent official trips.

Hegseth came under criticism earlier this week for sharing details of a strike on Houthi militants via a commercial messaging app as well as not noticing the presence of a reporter who was invited to the chat and so was privy to confidential information, including on US and Israeli intelligence sources.

The lapse fed concerns about lax security under the Trump administration, with some allies saying they would limit what they share over such concerns.





