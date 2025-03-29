Russia sends 2 planes to help Myanmar after deadly earthquake

Russia said Saturday it had sent two planes with rescue workers, medical staff, and K9 teams to Myanmar after a powerful earthquake struck the country.

The 120-member Emergency Situations Ministry team includes personnel from the Centrospas air mobile unit and the Leader Center for Special Risk Rescue Operations, according to a statement on Telegram.

It added that the group includes anesthesiologists, psychologists, and trained dogs.

The operation follows orders from Emergency Minister Alexander Kurenkov and President Vladimir Putin after Myanmar requested international support to deal with the disaster.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit central Myanmar on Friday. Tremors were also felt across India, Thailand, Bangladesh, Laos, and China.

At least 144 people have been killed in Myanmar, with more than 730 injured, according to the latest reports. In Thailand, eight people were reported killed, and 140 remain missing.





