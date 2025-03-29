On 1st Japan visit, US defense chief attends Iwo Jima commemorative service

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Saturday joined Japanese leaders at a war memorial service during his first visit to Japan since taking the post.

Iwoto Island, where the service was held, is the site of the pivotal World War II Battle of Iwo Jima between Japanese and US forces.

The commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the battle was also attended by Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, Kyodo News reported.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hegseth said the US-Japanese alliance remains the cornerstone of freedom, prosperity, security, and peace in the Indo-Pacific, and it will continue.

"The alliance shows how yesterday's enemy has become today's friend," he said.

Hegseth, along with other senior US officials, laid a wreath at a cenotaph for war victims.

The February 1945 Battle of Iwo Jima lasted a month, claiming the lives of around 21,900 Japanese and 7,000 US soldiers. The island was returned to Tokyo in 1968.

Ishiba also vowed to elevate Japan's alliance with Washington to new heights.

"We must never forget that the peace and prosperity we enjoy today was built on the precious sacrifice of the war dead and untiring efforts by people over the 80 years since the war ended," he said.

Hegseth is expected to hold talks with his Japanese counterpart on Sunday and will also meet Ishiba the same day in Tokyo.



