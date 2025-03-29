Death toll rises to 694 in quake-hit Myanmar; 68 missing

At least 694 victims have been killed, 1,670 injured and 68 are missing from two deadly earthquakes in Myanmar, according to Chinese state media on Saturday, citing the junta State Administration Council in Myanmar.

International aid and rescue efforts continue to ramp up as Myanmar and Thailand recover from the devastating earthquakes that hit Friday.

Teams aboard a China Eastern Airlines plane have reached Myanmar to deliver crucial aid, according to a statement.

"At 8:35 am Saturday, China Eastern Airlines flight MU9003 arrived at Yangon International Airport, carrying 37 Chinese rescuers and 5 tons of medical supplies, tents, blankets and other relief materials," it said.

Fifteen tons of relief material, including tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, hygiene kits, medicines and medical equipment has also been delivered by India.

Russia's EMERCOM has dispatched two aircraft comprising of 120 specialists, anesthesiologists, psychologists, K9 search units and rescue personnel to assist in recovery efforts, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry

The UN has also allocated an emergency $5 million fund to Myanmar for earthquake aid while determining additional needs and coordinating the response, according to a UN spokesman.

Thai authorities said 11 provinces have been affected as victims are eight dead and 101 missing after a skyscraper collapsed in Bangkok.

At least 50 mosques across Myanmar collapsed during Friday prayers, killing nearly 300, according to the Khit Thit News.

Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand and other nations expressed solidarity and offered aid to Myanmar, which is also engulfed in internal ethnic conflicts.

The junta ruler in Myanmar, senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, visited affected areas in the Mandalay region and inspected measures taken to rescue people, state-run MRTV said via Telegram.

The junta, in a rare occurrence, has also appealed to the international community for humanitarian aid.

A strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Friday with its epicenter in Myanmar's Sagaing region.

The first jolt was followed by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake 12 minutes later, according to the US Geological Survey.





