UN chief warns of worsening crisis in South Sudan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday warned of a deepening crisis in South Sudan, describing the situation as a "perfect storm" of conflict, humanitarian disaster, and economic collapse.

"Let's not mince words: What we are seeing is darkly reminiscent of the 2013 and 2016 civil wars, which killed 400,000 people," Guterres said at the UN headquarters in New York.

"A security emergency-with intensifying clashes; aerial bombing of civilians, including women and children; and an ever-growing regional dimension to the conflict," he said.

He stressed that the country's political turmoil had worsened with the arrest of First Vice President Riek Machar, which has placed the peace process in jeopardy.

"The peace agreement is in shambles," Guterres said.

The humanitarian situation has also deteriorated, with nearly three-quarters of South Sudan's population in need of assistance.

"Half the population is severely food insecure, and cholera is breaking out," he added.

Guterres called on South Sudan's leaders to take immediate action. "End the politics of confrontation. Release detained military and civilian officials now. Fully restore the Government of National Unity," he urged.

The UN chief also appealed to the international community to step up its efforts.

"Now more than ever, the leaders of South Sudan must hear a clear, unified and resounding message: Put down the weapons. Put all the people of South Sudan first," he said.

South Sudan's multiparty unity government has been shaken by the arrest of several leaders from the main opposition party, the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO).

After four years of armed conflict between 2013 and 2016, all parties in the country agreed to form a unity government in 2018.

South Sudan formed the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity, or unity government, on Feb. 22, 2020, as part of an agreement signed by all parties on Sept. 12, 2018 in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.

No reason has been given by the government for Machar's arrest.











