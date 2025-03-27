Brazil’s Lula hopes ‘justice is served’ in former president’s coup charges

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Thursday he hopes that "justice is served" for former President Jair Bolsonaro concerning the coup charges against him.

Bolsonaro and seven others have been indicted for an attempted coup after Brazil's top court accepted charges against the ex-leader and his allies.

By a unanimous five to zero vote, the Supreme Court ruled that charges by the prosecution against Bolsonaro warranted a criminal trial.

"I only hope that justice is served. If he (Bolsonaro) is found innocent in the proceedings, let him be declared innocent. If he is guilty, let him be punished," Lula said.

The prosecution said Bolsonaro authored and led a plot to overturn the 2022 presidential elections when Lula was elected as president.

"It's obvious the former president tried to stage a coup, he knows he tried to assassinate me, he knows he tried to assassinate the vice president and everyone knows what he did," Lula said.

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro told reporters that there is "something personal" against him. "The accusation is very serious and unfounded."

The prosecution will present evidence and witnesses before the Supreme Court to determine the fate of Bolsonaro and his allies.

The former president could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.



