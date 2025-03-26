Turkish FM Fidan meets with U.S. counterpart Rubio in Washington to discuss Gaza ceasefire, Syria issue

Turkish Foreign Ministerand his American counterpart,, met Tuesday at the State Department in Washington.Fidan and Rubio discussed a range of other, including the need for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, which was deemed essential for regional peace, sources told Anadolu.Fidan underscored the need for a permanent ceasefire in theStrip during a meeting with US Secretary of State Rubio.Fidan and Rubio emphasized the importance of engagement with the Syrian government and expressed their determination to stabilizeand combat terrorism.The meeting also followed up on issues discussed during a March 16 phone call between Turkish Presidentand US President, the sources said.The two sides also discussed preparations for upcoming, with both expressing their commitment to removing obstacles to defense cooperation.

"Both sides clearly expressed their political will to remove the obstacles to cooperation in the defense industry. Technical meetings will be held to resolve existing issues," the sources added.



The two sides also spoke on efforts to achieve a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, with Türkiye expressing support for recent US efforts in this regard.



Discussions also covered the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the importance of Bosnia and Herzegovina's stability for the broader Balkan region.







