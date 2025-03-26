EU Commission urges stockpiling of emergency supplies

The European Commission said on Wednesday that Europe should enhance stockpiling of critical equipment and encourage the public to maintain sufficient supplies for at least 72 hours in case of emergencies.

The Commission said in its new EU Preparedness Union Strategy that the bloc is preparing for risks such as natural disasters, cyberattacks and geopolitical crises including the possibility of armed aggression against EU countries.

"Families living in flood zones should know what to do when the waters rise. Early warning systems can prevent regions hit by wildfires from losing precious time," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

The strategy focuses on improving early warning systems, ensuring the continuity of essential services such as healthcare and drinking water and helping citizens prepare for responding to crises.