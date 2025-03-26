 Contact Us
News World Cuban president accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza with U.S. support

Cuban president accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza with U.S. support

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel accused Israel of trying to destroy Palestinians in Gaza with U.S. support, condemning their actions as a violation of international law.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published March 26,2025
Subscribe
CUBAN PRESIDENT ACCUSES ISRAEL OF GENOCIDE IN GAZA WITH U.S. SUPPORT

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel stated that Israel, with U.S. support, is trying to destroy the Palestinian people in Gaza. In a post on X, he condemned Israel and the U.S., sharing a photo of displaced Gazans.

"With full U.S. impunity, Israel continues its destruction of Palestinians in Gaza, openly violating international humanitarian law by bombing hospitals, refugee camps, and UN facilities," Canel said.

On March 19, he also criticized the U.S., saying, "With full U.S. government support, Israel has resumed its bombings on Gaza, targeting the Palestinian people with increasing brutality. This genocide cannot go unpunished."