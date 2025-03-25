US, Ukraine hold new talks in Saudi Arabia following US-Russia meeting: Report

US and Ukrainian delegations began a new round of talks in Saudi Arabia, a day after US and Russian officials held discussions in Riyadh, Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne reported on Tuesday.

The agenda of the talks remains undisclosed, according to the report.

On Sunday, US and Ukrainian officials met in Riyadh to discuss the security of energy and infrastructure facilities. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov described the discussions as "productive and focused."

Also, US and Russian delegations on Monday held closed-door talks in Saudi Arabia as journalists were asked to leave the premises of The Ritz-Carlton hotel, where the meeting took place.

According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, the discussions also addressed the Black Sea grain initiative to ensure maritime security.

Following the US-Russia talks, sources told Suspilne that the Ukrainian delegation decided to remain in Saudi Arabia for an additional day to hold further discussions with US officials.