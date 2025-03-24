UKS STARMER AND TRUMP DISCUSSED NEW ECONOMIC DEAL, SAYS PMS SPOKESPERSON

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Donald Trump held a brief call on Sunday to discuss progress on a new economic deal between the two countries, the prime minister's spokesperson said.

Britain is hoping to negotiate a deal with the U.S. to avoid a broader round of reciprocal tariffs that Trump says he will announce next week.

"The prime minister and president discussed progress in the talks on the 'Economic Prosperity Deal' between the U.S. and the UK," the spokesperson told reporters on Monday.







