Trump’s Middle East envoy blames Hamas for renewed fighting in Gaza

Palestinians search through the rubble of a building at the site of an Israeli strike in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on March 23, 2025. (AFP)

US President Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East blamed the Palestinian group Hamas for renewed hostilities in Gaza, reaffirming Washington's support for Israel.

Speaking on Fox News Sunday, Steve Witkoff claimed that Hamas had multiple chances to prevent further escalation.

"Hamas had every opportunity to demilitarize, to accept the bridging proposal that would have given us a 40- or 50-day ceasefire where we could have discussed demilitarization and a final truce. There were all kinds of opportunities to do that, and they elected not to," he said.

Despite the escalation, Witkoff indicated that the US remained open to diplomatic engagement.

"Would we be amenable to a reach-out from Hamas? Of course, we would be-no different than in the Russian conflict (in Ukraine). We want to end the killing, but we need to be clear who the aggressor is here, and that is Hamas," he added.

The Israeli military resumed heavy strikes on Gaza on March 18 after the collapse of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which had been in place since Jan. 19.

Since the resumption of attacks, more than 670 Palestinians have been killed —mostly women, children and the elderly—while over 1,200 others have been injured.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed at least 50,021 Palestinians and wounded 113,274 others.

After breaking the ceasefire, Israel announced that it would escalate military action against Hamas, rejecting new cease-fire proposals.

Hamas, meanwhile, accused Israel of violating its commitments in front of mediating nations and resuming a genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

The latest Israeli offensive comes amid political turmoil, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's controversial dismissal of Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar.