1st Black Republican congresswoman, Mia Love dies at 49

Mia Love, the first Black Republican woman elected to U.S. Congress, passed away at 49 after a battle with glioblastoma. A trailblazer and visionary leader, Love represented Utah's 4th District from 2015 to 2019.

Published March 24,2025
Mia Love, the first Black Republican woman elected to US Congress, died at 49 after battling glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer, CNN reported Sunday.

Her family announced her passing on X Sunday, saying she died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones.

Love represented Utah's 4th Congressional District from 2015 to 2019.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox praised Love as a "trailblazer and visionary leader."

In May, Love shared her diagnosis on CNN, discussing her hopeful outlook and the role of her faith and immunotherapy treatment.