Ukraine says 3 killed, 10 injured due to Russian drone attack in capital Kyiv

Ukraine said on Sunday that at least three people were killed and over 10 injured due to an overnight Russian drone attack on the country's capital Kyiv.

"According to available information, three people died, including a five-year-old child. Another 10 were injured. Among the dead, a father and his little daughter," said a statement by the Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram.

The air raid alert over the Ukrainian capital lasted for more than five hours, starting at 8.39 p.m. local time (1739GMT) on Saturday evening, the statement said.

The attack damaged infrastructure, including residential buildings, in the city's Podilskyi, Dniprovskyi, Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts, it added.

Separately, Ukraine's Air Force claimed that its air defenses shot down 97 out of 147 drones launched by Russia over the war-torn country, indicating that the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Odesa, and Donetsk regions were also affected by the attack.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the overnight strikes.

The attacks took place as delegations from Moscow and Kyiv are scheduled to meet with their US counterparts in Saudi Arabia on Monday, amid Washington's efforts to negotiate a peace deal between the two warring countries.







