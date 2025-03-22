Trump-Erdoğan talks 'great, transformational' but 'under-reported': US envoy

US special envoy Steve Witkoff described President Donald Trump's recent phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as "great" and "transformational" but largely overlooked by the media.

Witkoff, appearing as a guest on American journalist Tucker Carlson's online program on Friday, shared his views on global affairs, suggesting that the discussion held between Trump and Erdoğan could yield significant diplomatic developments.

"I think the president had a great conversation with Erdoğan a couple of days ago. Really transformational, I would describe it," Witkoff said.

"I think it's been under-reported, to tell you the truth … because of what happened with Israel, and because of what's going on with Russia, Ukraine."

Erdoğan spoke with US President Donald Trump on last Sunday, expressing confidence that Türkiye and the US will strengthen bilateral cooperation with a solid, results-driven approach in their new era of relations.

The conversation, as reported by Türkiye's Communications Directorate, covered bilateral ties as well as regional and global matters. The two leaders last spoke in November, when Erdoğan congratulated Trump on his re-election.

He praised US Ambassador in Türkiye Tom Barrack for his role in fostering Washington-Ankara relations and expressed optimism about the outcomes of the talks.

"I think Tom Barrack, who's the ambassador there has done and will do an exceptional job," he stated. "I think the president has a relationship with Erdoğan, and that's going to be important. And I think that there's some good coming."

He added that "there's just a lot of good positive news" from Türkiye "as a result of that conversation."

Witkoff did not provide details on the specific topics the two presidents discussed, nor has Trump publicly commented on the conversation. However, he suggested that further developments could emerge soon.

"I think you'll see that in the reporting in the coming days," he said.









