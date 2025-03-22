Kim Jong Un: North Korea will keep supporting Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russia's top security adviser Sergei Shoigu on Friday, and said North Korea will continue to support Russia's struggle to protect national sovereignty, North Korean state media KCNA said on Saturday.

Shoigu travelled to North Korea and discussed Ukraine with Kim, Russia's TASS news agency had reported on Friday.

Kim and Shoigu discussed ways to further expand and strengthen exchanges and cooperation between Russia and North Korea in various fields including in security, KCNA said, without elaborating.







