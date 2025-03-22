Houthis report 3rd attack on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport within 48 hours

The Yemeni Houthi group reported on Saturday that it had targeted Israel's Ben Gurion Airport with a hypersonic missile for the third time in 48 hours.

In a statement, the Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said: "In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their brave resistance, our missile forces successfully targeted Ben Gurion Airport in occupied Jaffa with a hypersonic Palestine 2 missile."

He noted that this attack was "the third in 48 hours and successfully achieved its target."

This marks the fifth time a missile has been launched from Yemen toward Israel since the ceasefire agreement on Jan. 19, which Israel later violated.

Saree also warned all airlines that "Ben Gurion Airport is no longer safe for air traffic and will remain so until the aggression on Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted."

"As part of our response to the American aggression on our country, and for the sixth consecutive day, the Air Force carried out a military operation targeting several warships accompanying the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier with multiple drones," he added.

On Friday evening, the Israeli army announced that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it entered Israeli airspace, marking the second such incident in 24 hours.

Last week, US President Donald Trump said he had ordered a "decisive and powerful" attack against the Houthis.

In response, the group said Thursday that Trump's threats "will not deter them from supporting Gaza," as they resumed launching missile and drone attacks on Israel and ships in the Red Sea. This comes alongside Israel's renewed assault on Gaza since early Tuesday.

By Thursday evening, American airstrikes on Yemen had killed 79 people and injured over 100 others, including women and children, according to Houthi statements.

The Houthi group has been attacking Israeli-linked ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones since late 2023, disrupting global trade for what it said was a show of solidarity with the Gaza Strip.

The group halted its attacks when a ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, but it threatened to resume the attacks when Israel blocked all humanitarian aid into Gaza on March 2.









