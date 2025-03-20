UN chief welcomes US-Russia deal on Ukraine, Black Sea navigation

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed announcements by US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on an energy infrastructure ceasefire and negotiations on securing navigation in the Black Sea.

Guterres acknowledged the agreement on a partial ceasefire to halt attacks on energy targets and planned discussions on extending the ceasefire to the Black Sea, according to a statement by UN Deputy spokesman Farhan Haq.

He described these steps as "important confidence-building measures" that could contribute to further de-escalation efforts.

The secretary-general expressed hope that the agreements would pave the way for a "just, comprehensive and lasting peace" that ensures Ukraine's independence sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also stressed the significance of securing free and safe navigation in the Black Sea under international law as a vital step toward stabilizing global food security and supply chains.

Guterres has consistently supported freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and also remains closely engaged in the continued implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the UN and Russia on global food security, the statement said.





